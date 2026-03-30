The Health Ministry and Sheba Medical Center issued a joint statement Sunday evening following the exposure of thousands of people to a patient diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis.

The patient stayed in the underground hospitalization complex, specifically the surgical area located beneath the gynecological and maternity ward, between March 17-22, 2026.

Following identification of the case, a comprehensive epidemiological investigation was launched, revealing concerning data: approximately 750 patients were exposed, including about 300 newborns and infants under one year old, as well as immunocompromised patients. In addition, around 1,900 staff members and an unknown number of accompanying persons and visitors were present in the area.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that mainly affects the lungs but can also spread to other parts of the body. It is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, allowing others to inhale the bacteria. While some people develop active disease, presenting with symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss, others may carry the bacteria in a latent (inactive) form without symptoms, which can later become active. TB is treatable with antibiotics, but early detection and proper medical care are essential to prevent complications and further spread.

The Health Ministry noted that tuberculosis is an airborne infectious disease, but the risk of infection is mostly only following prolonged exposure of more than 6-8 hours.

Accordingly, it was determined that patients and staff will receive instructions to undergo a skin test (Mantoux test). If the result is positive, preventive antibiotic treatment will be provided.

At-risk populations-infants under age 3 and immunocompromised individuals-will receive immediate antibiotic treatment for four months, without the need for further testing.

Visitors and companions: Anyone who stayed in the affected area for a cumulative period of more than 8 hours during the relevant dates is urged to contact the Health Ministry hotline at *5400 for further instructions.

Sheba Medical Center stated that it is operating in full coordination with the Health Ministry and in accordance with its guidelines, and that the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.