Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were released from the hospital today (Sunday), exactly one week after they were released by their Hamas captors following more than 15 months as hostages.

The three underwent examinations and received treatment over the last week at Sheba Medical Center.

"Sheba Medical Center will continue to accompany them and their families," the hospital stated.

On Friday night, Romi, Emily, and Doron enjoyed their first Shabbat evening dinners with their families in 67 weeks.

Romi’s parents and siblings released a video in which they said, "Shabbat Shalom to the great nation of Israel, in a few minutes we will recite Kiddush with the amazing Romi for the first time in 67 weeks.”

Roni and Simona Steinbrecher, Doron's parents, also released a video in which they said, "Good evening everyone, we first want to thank everyone for the support we've received throughout our fight to return the hostages. This is the first Friday after 67 Fridays without Doron, and the joy will be great, but it will be doubled only when all the hostages return home.”

“We have this national mission to attend all the rallies happening across the country and create a momentum that will bring everyone back. Our Doron thanks everyone and asks: continue to come to the rallies. We will continue to fight until the last hostage returns. Don't stop, keep fighting everywhere you are, until the last hostage returns. We won't stop until the last hostage comes back," they added.