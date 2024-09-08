Yochai, Golani combat soldier and student at the Hesder yeshiva in Yeruham, participates for the first time in prayers in the synagogue at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, after his serious injury.

Yochai participated in prayers on Rosh Chodesh Elul, which were attended by Rabbi Tamir Granot, Rabbi Shmuel Yaniv, Rabbi Yishai Engelman and others. The video obtained by Israel National News - Arutz Sheva and published with the permission of the family, shows the emotional prayers, and all those present singing and dancing around him.

A few months ago Yochai was severely injured by a shot fired at him and his friends by Hamas murderers in Shejaiya, in the northern Gaza Strip and he was hospitalized in serious condition at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. Prayers were held all over the country for the healing of Yochai Yehuda ben (son of) Sigal Chava.