The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that Iran’s heavy water production plant at Khondab has suffered severe damage and is no longer operational.

The installation contains no declared nuclear material, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a post on social media.

Iran said on Friday that Israel had struck the heavy water plant.

The IDF later confirmed that the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck the heavy water plant in Arak, as well as a uranium extraction plant located in Yazd, central Iran.

Work on the reactor on the outskirts of the village of Khondab began in the 2000s, but was halted under the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran’s atomic energy organization said the strike on the heavy water reactor “did not result in the release of any radioactive material."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that there will be a “heavy price" to pay following the Israeli strikes.

“Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.," Araghchi wrote in a post on social media, adding that the “attack contradicts [President Trump’s] extended deadline for diplomacy."

He stressed, “Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes."