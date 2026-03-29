The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) has released an interim summary of the war with Iran, detailing the scale of attacks and their impact on Israel.

According to the report, Iran carried out more than 396 waves of attacks against Israel. An estimated 570 missiles penetrated Israeli territory, alongside over 765 drones launched during the conflict. From Lebanon, approximately 1,224 attack waves were recorded, involving more than 3,800 missiles and drones. Additional launches from Yemen included two missiles and one drone.

The human toll in Israel stands at 24 people killed in direct strikes - 19 civilians and foreign nationals, along with five Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. A further seven individuals died in indirect circumstances, such as accidents or injuries sustained while heading to shelters. In total, 6,009 people were wounded, including 835 children and 68 IDF personnel. More than 5,300 residents from 43 local authorities have been displaced, and over 21,500 compensation claims have been submitted.

On the offensive side, Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed more than 6,000 operatives from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including over 55 senior figures. In Lebanon, more than 850 terrorists were killed.

The report further states that Israeli strikes significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities: roughly 90% of its missile launchers and ballistic systems were rendered inoperable, 85% of its air defense systems were targeted, and 92% of its primary naval assets were damaged or destroyed. The United States military is said to have destroyed 150 Iranian ships and submarines. Additionally, seven major nuclear facilities in Iran were struck.

In Lebanon, Israeli forces attacked more than 2,100 targets, conducted over 1,000 combat sorties, and dropped more than 2,200 munitions during the course of the fighting.