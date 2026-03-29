Following reports of damage to US military E-3 Sentry aircraft during an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base, images showing the destruction at the site have been circulating on social media. The footage was also published by the Daily Mail.

So far, there has been no official US confirmation that the images are authentic. However, the tail call sign matches that of an E-3 Sentry aircraft, and the radar dome appears to be lying on the ground. A senior military correspondent from Fox News also shared the images without additional comment.

In the attack-which included the launch of three ballistic missiles and 29 drones-15 American soldiers were injured. According to US and Arab officials who spoke with the The Wall Street Journal, several U.S. refueling aircraft were also damaged.