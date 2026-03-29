strikes on Iranian weapons production sites IDF Spokesperson

Overnight (Saturday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure sites of the Iranian regime in Tehran.

As part of the effort to deepen the damage to the regime’s infrastructure, the IDF struck a central site utilized by the Iranian Defense Ministry to produce critical components of ballistic missiles - the site is one of only two sites of its kind in Iran where critical components were developed for the assembly and operationalization of missiles set to launch toward the State of Israel.

The strike on the site degraded the regime’s capabilities, and the Ministry of Defense in particular, to develop the components required to operate these missiles.

Additionally, the IDF struck dozens of additional weapon production sites, including:

* Production sites for ballistic missile engines belonging to the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

* A weapons production and storage facility.

* A production site for engines for UAVs.

* A central site used by the Iranian military for the development of air defense systems, as well as the production and storage of missiles set to target aircraft.

"The IDF continues to deepen its strikes against the regime’s military industries in order to deny the production capabilities it has built over years," the military stated.