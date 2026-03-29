President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog met this morning (Sunday) with former hostage Bar Kuperstein and his family, marking the launch of his new book, "Unbroken." The meeting was also attended by Dov Eichenwald, CEO of Yedioth Books.

Bar's book recounts his inspiring story of courage, from his role as a deputy security officer at the Nova festival, where he saved many lives under fire before being taken captive by Hamas, through 738 days of survival under brutal conditions, to his release and journey of rehabilitation.

Bar shared with the President and First Lady a powerful moment that sustained him during his captivity: he managed to listen to President Herzog’s address at the state Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, during which the President called for the release of the hostages and sent them strength and encouragement in the name of the Jewish people.

President Isaac Herzog stated: “Bar, your story carries great pain, but also a strength and hope that touch each and every one of us. On Passover, as we mark the passage from slavery to freedom, your story reminds us of the capacity to move from hardship to renewal, and of our responsibility as a society to continue to strengthen, rehabilitate, and build together."

Bar Kuperstein said: “This year, I get to celebrate a true festival of freedom, both as part of the Jewish people who left Egypt, and personally, having been freed from captivity. It is a great privilege for me to celebrate this holiday at home, with my family and with the people of Israel."