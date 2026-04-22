Former hostage Cpl. Mia Leimberg has been selected as an outstanding soldier by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at a ceremony held at the President’s Residence as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day events.

Leimberg, who chose to enlist in the Israeli Air Force after her release from captivity, is among 120 soldiers and officers who received the President’s Award of Excellence, in recognition of their dedication, professionalism, and significant contribution to IDF service.

The ceremony was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, along with members of the General Staff Forum and the families of the honorees.