Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, accompanied his eldest son Yair as he enlisted in the IDF for combat service in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Dagan arrived together with his wife, Oriya, and their family at the Tel Hashomer induction base (Bakum), where they bid him farewell and offered their blessings ahead of his enlistment.

Sharing his emotions in a public post, Dagan reflected on the significance of the moment. “Yair, our eldest son, has enlisted in the Paratroopers," he wrote. “Twenty-six years after I first arrived at the induction base as a soldier, I merited to return - this time with my wife Oriya as proud parents. Our beloved son, Yair Rehavam, has enlisted in the IDF."

He continued, “There are moments in the lives of parents when the heart expands with pride, yet also tightens with worry. It is always emotional and always meaningful; but in these days, it is even more so."

Expressing pride in his son’s decision, Dagan added, “We are proud of your choice to serve as a combat soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade, and are confident that, with G-d’s help, you will contribute to the IDF and the State of Israel with strength and humility. You are part of a long and distinguished chain of fighters, marked by camaraderie and love of the land, standing at the forefront of the people of Israel in this generation. We love you and believe in you deeply."

Dagan wished his son, “May the Holy One, blessed be He, watch over you, grant you success, and bring you back safely, healthy and whole," and concluded with the priestly blessing, "May the Lord bless you and protect you; may the Lord shine His face upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord lift His face to you and grant you peace."