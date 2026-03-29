More than 21,000 claims for property damage have been submitted to the Compensation Fund since the beginning of the war, with Tel Aviv-Yafo leading in the number of reports. Authorities are encouraging the public to use a fast-track compensation process.

A total of 21,552 claims have been filed with the Property Tax Compensation Fund due to damage: 14,190 for structural damage to buildings, 2,099 for damage to contents and equipment, 4,798 for vehicle damage, and 465 for other types of damage.

Of the claims submitted since February 28, 17,670 have already been assessed by an appraiser or were filed through the fast-track process that does not require an on-site inspection-accounting for 82% of all claims.

By city, the highest number of claims were filed in Tel Aviv-Yafo (4,489), followed by Beersheba (2,840), Arad (2,005), Beit Shemesh (1,390), and Dimona (1,282). Additional cities include Petah Tikva (778), Rishon LeZion (538), Ramat Gan (500), Bnei Brak (473), and Ramla (343).

By regional centers, the Tel Aviv district leads with 9,359 claims, followed by Ashkelon (8,330), Acre (2,445), Tiberias (931), Jerusalem (440), and Eilat (47).

As of today (Sunday), 74 compensation fund teams are operating across the country. Of these, 35 teams are deployed in the Arad, Dimona, Beit Shemesh, and Eshtaol areas, 23 teams are working in central Israel, and 12 teams are in the north. Additionally, four teams are stationed in hotels across the country where evacuees are staying, assisting them with filing claims.

The Compensation Fund reminds the public that a fast-track option is available for claims related to building and contents damage up to 30,000 shekels. Under this track, claims can be approved without waiting for an appraiser, within up to seven days after submission. So far, 3,198 claims have been filed through this fast-track process.