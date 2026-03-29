Passover is fast approaching...the universal Festival of Redemption.

"Chag HaPesach" marks the Exodus from Egypt and the birth of Israel as a nation, yet Passover also beckons to all people, Jew and Gentile alike, to renew faith and grab hold of true freedom...to march forward in a personal exodus.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman help us prepare for Passover with a lively discussion that focuses on the inner exodus of every individual: freedom, faith, and escape from constriction and false identity.

Chag Kasher V'sameach, Blessings for a joyous Festival of Passover.