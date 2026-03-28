Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to take stronger action to help end the ongoing war involving Iran, warning of its growing human and economic toll.

In a letter sent to Carney, Kinew criticized the conflict as unnecessary and harmful, stressing that ordinary people are paying the price. He said the war is causing significant suffering abroad while also driving up costs and economic pressure for Canadians at home.

Kinew called on the federal government to push for de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to bring the fighting to an end. He emphasized that Canada should not support or become involved in a prolonged conflict that risks further instability.

The premier also expressed concern about the potential for broader consequences, including impacts on global security and the Canadian economy. He argued that leadership is needed to prevent the situation from worsening and to prioritize peaceful solutions.