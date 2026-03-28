Israel Police on Saturday evening located an unexploded cluster munition weighing four kilograms (8.8 lbs) in the attic of a private home in Savyon.

Bomb disposal experts and security forces were dispatched to the scene.

Sharon, who found the explosive at his sister-in-law’s home in Savyon, said: “We went upstairs to clean the house and suddenly noticed a hole in the ceiling. We opened the ladder and saw debris on the roof and photographed it. Then someone in the family WhatsApp group said it was a bomb and that we had to evacuate. My sister-in-law is abroad, and we are updating her."

The homeowners were not present when the munition fell on the roof. When relatives entered the house, they noticed the hole in the ceiling caused by the impact.

The Israel Police again urged the public to follow Home Front Command instructions, avoid approaching impact sites, refrain from touching suspicious items or debris that may contain explosives, and to report immediately to the police hotline (100) any unusual or suspicious findings.

Avi Mano, Savyon’s security officer, described the incident, saying: “Residents in the nearby area were instructed to remain in protected rooms until the incident concluded. The situation was managed by the head of the local council, Moti Landau, in cooperation with the Israel Police, Home Front Command representatives, and the security department staff. At the end, the munition was removed by police bomb disposal experts with no casualties, and a return to routine was declared."