Zamir speaking with commanders in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situational assessment in southern Lebanon on Friday, together with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz, the Commanding Officer of the 769th Brigade, COL Y., and additional commanders.

The Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders and troops in both mandatory and reserve service, conducted a situational assessment, received an operational briefing, and provided directives for the continuation of operations in southern Lebanon.

“We can see the entire area before us, from which our communities are being targeted and we understand the mission here better than anywhere else. I believe this terrain reflects in a very significant way the mission, the threat, and the directions in which we are heading," Zamir said.

He added, “There is a generation of heroes here. This is a decisive and necessary operation. I believe you are doing excellent work, and we must now ensure that we persist and use the time to our advantage. Yesterday, the names of SSGT Ori Greenberg and SGT Aviaad Elchanan Volansky , who fell, were cleared for publication."

“This morning, I spoke with my colleague, BG (Res.) Yair Volansky, Aviaad’s father. Yair served under my command. He was the Commanding Officer of the 77th Battalion when I commanded the 7th Brigade. Yair lost his brother, Avi, who was murdered along with his wife in a severe attack in Samaria in 2002," continued Zamir.

“In our conversation, Yair told me that Aviaad had no doubts - the mission was clear to him. Despite the immense pain, he asked me this morning that we continue forward, and that is what we will do."

“This week, we targeted crossings and access routes north of the Litani. The bridges were used for the movement of Radwan terrorists and for the transfer of weapons southward, intended to harm Israeli civilians," the Chief of Staff said.

“We are at a historic crossroads. We are operating according to a plan in a defensive manner to fundamentally change the security reality - from Tehran to Beirut."

He told the soldiers, “Your fighting against Hezbollah is critical - thanks to you, the organization continues to be struck and weakened. We are dismantling and will continue to strike our enemies on every front where required. We will continue to operate and remain here as long as necessary in order to remove the threat in the north. We have additional significant plans for the continuation of the operation. The communities of the north rely on you - continue to operate in a defensive and professional manner and remove threats from Israeli civilians. I trust you."

“In the operation against Iran, we will increase the pace of strikes this week. Thus far, we have severely damaged missile production capabilities, infrastructure remaining from its nuclear program, and terror regime targets."

“Reserve personnel - we are in an operation that has been ongoing for over two and a half years. Time and again, you are called up and report for duty. I am confident that you will demonstrate the strength of the reserve forces and your deep experience in this operation as well. Your contribution is immense to the IDF and the State of Israel. I value and appreciate each and every one of you," concluded Zamir.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)