The funeral of Sergeant Aviaad Elchanan Volansky, 21, from Jerusalem, who fell in combat yesterday in Lebanon, is being held on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem this morning (Friday).

Aviaad served as a soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. He was killed by anti-tank fire launched by Hezbollah terrorists as part of the operation to remove the terrorist threat from the northern settlements.

מלווים את ארונו של אביעד וולנסקי ז"ל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Aviaad is the son of Brigadier General Yair Volansky and the grandson of Rabbi Oded Volansky, a senior rabbi at the Har Hamor Yeshiva. His uncle and aunt, Avi and Avital Volansky, were murdered in a terror attack during the Second Intifada while they were traveling home to Eli. His cousin Elchanan Klein was murdered at the beginning of the war.

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7