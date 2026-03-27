The Home Front Command confirmed today (Friday) that, following an extensive staff review, it has decided to extend the warning time for dozens of communities along the Lebanese border.

The move is intended to give civilians critical extra seconds from the moment a siren sounds until impact, thereby improving their ability to reach a shelter safely.

The change focuses on communities located within a range of up to 9 kilometers from the border-areas where the warning time had previously been immediate.

In 58 communities, the warning time will be extended to 15 seconds. In six additional communities, it will be extended to 30 seconds.

The changes are expected to take effect in the Home Front Command’s apps and siren systems during the coming week, after the relevant local authority heads have already been updated on the details.