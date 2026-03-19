A pedestrian was killed this evening (Thursday) in a hit-and-run accident on Yigal Yadin Road in Haifa, during a missile alert siren in the area.

According to medical officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a private vehicle that fled the scene.

Police forces from the Zevulun station, along with traffic accident investigators from the Asher region, arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence as part of an investigation to locate the driver.

Senior Magen David Adom paramedic Assi Azulai said: “We arrived at the scene and saw a 53-year-old man unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from a severe head injury after apparently being hit by a vehicle. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

Earlier, censorship authorities permitted publication that one of the missiles launched in the latest barrage from Iran struck the Bazan Group complex in the Haifa Bay area.

Large firefighting and rescue forces were dispatched to the site to bring the fires under control. There is no concern about hazardous material leaks. Following the strike, the company’s stock fell by 7.9% at the close of trading in Tel Aviv.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported within the complex or its immediate surroundings. Many residents in the Krayot area and Haifa reported power outages.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen said: “The damage to the northern electricity grid is localized and not significant. Israel Electric Corporation teams are already operating in the field and have restored power to most of those affected. Electricity will be restored to the remaining areas within a short time. Additionally, in the barrage toward the north, there was no significant damage to infrastructure sites in the State of Israel."