Dr. Rahmeh Al-Adwan, 31, a physician in the UK’s National Health Service, was charged yesterday (Thursday) with four criminal offenses, including support for Hamas and incitement to racial hatred.

Police arrested her on Thursday morning at her home in Filton, Gloucestershire, after she allegedly violated restrictive conditions imposed during previous arrests when she had been released on bail. She was taken to a police station in central London, where she remains in custody.

She is expected to appear today before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to the period between July 23 and December 31, 2025, and are connected to comments and materials she allegedly posted online, according to police.

According to reports, Al-Adwan referred to Israelis as “worse than Nazis," described October 7 as “the day Israel was humiliated," and characterized Hamas members as “resistance fighters" and “martyrs." In another post, she reportedly stated: “I would join the Palestinian armed resistance now."

In November 2025, Al-Adwan was suspended for 15 months from her position after a medical tribunal determined that her posts could undermine patient trust in her and in the medical profession. An investigation by the UK’s General Medical Council is still ongoing.

Al-Adwan, a British-Palestinian, is an orthopedic surgeon and trauma doctor. Responding to her suspension, she wrote in a strongly worded post: “This decision is definitive proof that there is no independent medical regulation in Britain. The Israeli and Jewish lobby decides who can practice medicine in the UK. This is not the end-it is the beginning of a much larger struggle over the integrity of our institutions."

She also referred to the UK Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, as a “genocidal killer," and claimed that media attention to a synagogue attack in Manchester on the last Yom Kippur-in which two Jews were murdered-was an example of “Jewish supremacy."