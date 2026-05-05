UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has sharply criticized the government’s handling of rising antisemitism, describing the situation as a “national emergency" and calling for immediate action, including a ban on pro-Palestinian marches, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Her remarks come as Prime Minister Keir Starmer convenes senior officials, police representatives, and public figures in Downing Street for a “whole of society" discussion on the recent surge in attacks targeting Jewish communities throughout the UK. The meeting follows a stabbing incident in Golders Green last week, which left two Jewish men injured and heightened concerns over public safety.

Badenoch warned that British Jews are increasingly being “singled out, threatened and harassed in ways that should shame everyone in public life." She rejected attempts to frame the situation as routine tension between groups, emphasizing that the trend reflects “targeted hatred" that is intensifying.

“If we do not stand up now and stop this rise in antisemitism, then why bother saying ‘Never Again’ at Holocaust Memorial Day?" she stated, urging decisive measures to confront what she described as a growing crisis.

Her comments coincide with plans for a large pro-Gaza march in London scheduled for May 16, alongside a separate demonstration organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Badenoch and other critics argue that such events have become platforms for antisemitic rhetoric and should be halted to prevent further escalation.

Starmer, addressing the Downing Street gathering, outlined steps taken by the government to bolster security for Jewish communities, including additional funding and protective measures. However, Badenoch suggested that these steps fall short without stronger preventative action.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the potential involvement of foreign actors, including Iran, in fueling antisemitic incidents, warning that any such interference would face consequences. At the same time, officials acknowledged the role of domestic extremism and the impact of online platforms in spreading hate.

Despite new funding commitments aimed at protecting vulnerable communities, Badenoch’sintervention underscores growing political pressure on the government to adopt more robust measures, as concerns mount over the safety and security of British Jews.