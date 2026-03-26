The IDF cleared for publication that Sergeant Aviaad Elchanan Volansky, aged 21, from Jerusalem, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Sergeant Volansky served as a soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

During the incident in which Sergeant Volansky fell, two IDF officers and two IDF soldiers of the 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade, were lightly injured.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

According to an initial inquiry, at around 3:00 p.m., a tank force from the battalion was ambushed by anti-tank forces north of the Litani River, during an offensive operation under the 36th Division.

The Trophy active protection system intercepted the first anti-tank missile launched at the force, but a short time later, a second missile was fired, striking the troops. As a result of the strike, Volansky was killed immediately, and four other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured.

Aviaad is the son of Brigadier General Yair Volansky and the grandson of Rabbi Oded Volansky, a senior rabbi at the Har Hamor Yeshiva. His uncle and aunt, Avi and Avital Volansky, were murdered in a terror attack during the Second Intifada while they were traveling home to Eli. His cousin Elchanan Klein was murdered at the beginning of the war.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Ori Greenberg fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Greenberg, aged 21 from Petah Tikva, served as a soldier of the Reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade.

The incident in which Sgt. Greenberg fell occurred at 2:10 a.m., when forces identified several terrorists in the area where they were operating. The soldiers engaged with the terrorists, and Greenberg was killed in the clash.

Another soldier was wounded in the same incident, but was treated at the scene and did not require evacuation to a hospital. The forces eliminated some of the terrorists and are continuing searches for additional suspects.