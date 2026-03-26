Yaron Greenberg, the father of Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, a 21-year-old Golani Brigade soldier from Petah Tikva, who was killed in action last night in southern Lebanon, shared memories of his son in an interview.

“He was a truly special child. An outstanding student and decorated soldier who excelled in every path he took," his father eulogized. “He fought in Gaza Strip and in Lebanon. In another two months, he was supposed to be discharged."

He recounted one of their last conversations, which took place a few days ago: “He said, ‘Dad, it’s boring-we’re not doing anything.’ I replied, ‘Let it be boring, everything is fine-just come back.’"

Yaron added that after completing his military service, his son had planned to continue as an emissary for the Jewish Agency for Israel. He said that if there is one final message Uri leaves behind, it is a call for “unity of hearts and brotherly love among the people of Israel."

Earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces cleared for publication that Greenberg was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Lebanon. At 2:10 a.m., soldiers from a Golani reconnaissance unit encountered terrorists at close range in the area where they were operating in southern Lebanon. Staff Sgt. Greenberg was killed, and another soldier was lightly injured and did not require evacuation. The rest of the unit charged the terrorists and eliminated them. The IDF said that searches are ongoing to locate additional terrorists.