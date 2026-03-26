The third draft cycle of soldiers in the Haredi Hashmonaim Brigade completed their traditional beret march today (Thursday), marking the end of a demanding training period. Due to heightened operational tensions, the march was held in a scaled-down format in the Jordan Valley, where the troops also carried out the core phase of their training.

The soldier underwent an intensive program that included complex navigation drills, night combat training, and exercises simulating raids and assaults in both urban and open terrain. The goal was to ensure the unit is fully prepared for immediate deployment across any operational front.

The brigade’s distinctive approach was evident in its “adapted training" framework, designed to allow haredi soldiers to preserve their religious identity and values. Throughout the course, strict adherence was maintained to regular prayer and study schedules, high standards of kashrut, and a tailored environment-principles the brigade emphasizes as non-negotiable, even during rigorous training.

Following the completion of the march and the awarding of their berets, the soldiers are expected to quickly transition into active duty. In the coming days, they will join the brigade’s regular forces, currently engaged in operations deep inside southern Lebanon as part of Operation Roaring Lion.