Daylight Saving Time took effect in Israel early Friday morning. At 2:00 a.m., the clocks were moved forward one hour to 3:00 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

On the vast majority of smartphones, the time updates automatically, so no action is required. If you are not sure whether your phone has updated automatically, go to your phone’s settings, change the date and time setting from “automatic" to manual, and under “Local Time" select “Jerusalem."

While Israeli citizens lose an hour of sleep due to the time change, daylight hours are expected to lengthen, with sunset occurring around 7:00 p.m.

The transition to winter time and summer time in Israel is governed by the Time Determination Law of 2013. Daylight Saving Time in Israel always begins between Thursday night and Friday morning (the Friday before the last Sunday of March) at 2:00 a.m., and ends on the last Sunday of October at 2:00 a.m.