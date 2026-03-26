The Home Front Command has ordered the closure of the Rachel’s Tomb complex to worshippers after an inspection found the site lacks an approved protected space.

The decision has caused significant distress among regular visitors. Since the war began nearly a month ago, the site had remained open even as other major holy places, including the Western Wall, were closed to the public.

Ahead of Purim, site director Eyal Atiya was initially instructed to shut down the complex. However, intervention by Yehuda Avidan, director-general of the Ministry of Religious Services, along with the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, led to the order being reversed at the time.

Following a renewed inspection this week, authorities reversed course again, mandating the site’s immediate closure due to safety deficiencies.

According to the Home Front Command report, the tomb complex is situated on the northern outskirts of Bethlehem within a fortified compound surrounded by high concrete walls. The structure itself is a single-story building made of thick stone, topped with a dome, and supported by substantial load-bearing walls lacking a reinforced concrete frame.

Inspectors noted that while signage directs visitors to a designated protected area, the space- a corridor with concrete walls, an acoustic ceiling, and standard doors -does not meet required safety standards. “No compliant protected space was found in the complex," the report concluded.

Under current defense regulations, gatherings of up to 100 people are only permitted at sites with accessible, approved protected spaces. As no such solution exists at Rachel’s Tomb, public gatherings are now prohibited.

The Home Front Command recommended constructing a certified protected space of at least 15 square meters, or alternatively installing reinforced shelters.

Atiya expressed frustration over the decision in an interview with Kol Chai, saying it is “inconceivable" that the site would be closed during such a critical time for Israel. He praised Avidan for his efforts to advance fortification plans and voiced hope that improvements would soon allow the site to reopen.