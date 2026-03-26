זירת הנפילה באחד היישובים בשומרון דוברות כבאות והצלה

Two homes in different communities in Samaria were struck Thursday morning by cluster missile fragments, parts of which hit the houses.

The residents were inside their safe rooms as per Home Front Command instructions, and there were no injuries, though the homes suffered significant damage.

The Fire and Rescue Services said: "Firefighters from the Samaria district arrived at several impact sites involving weapons fragments in Samaria. Crews arriving at the scene reported minor destruction at one site, and at another site a strike near a house, with no casualties but damage at the location. Forces conducted searches at the scenes and took action to ensure energy sources were disconnected and to maintain the safety of civilians and rescue teams."

Meanwhile, in Sha’ar Shomron, a man around 50 years old is in mild condition and being treated for back pain. At both locations, several people suffering from shock are also receiving treatment.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, called on the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command to immediately close the gaps in protective shelters and safe rooms in Samaria.

"Everyone already understands that Samaria is on the interception line," he said. "Despite this, entire neighborhoods in communities in Samaria remain without protection. In the face of numerous interceptor fragments that can kill, residents here remain completely exposed. Disaster is at our doorstep."

He demanded that the budget be immediately increased for caravans and protective infrastructure for young communities, adding: "We must not bring politics into this - this is about human lives. We cannot wait for the next disaster to fix this injustice. The time has come for the state to take responsibility for the personal security of Samaria’s residents."