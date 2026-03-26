A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a siren sounded in her hometown of Tzfat.

The girl, who awoke due to the air raid siren, fell from a bunk bed while trying to get out of bed to reach the bomb shelter within the allocated time. As she got out of bed, she lost her balance, fell, and struck her head and upper body, leading to an immediate loss of consciousness.

Medical teams from United Hatzalah were called to the apartment and began fighting to save her life. Rivka Twito, a United Hatzalah medic who arrived at the scene, initiated intensive resuscitation efforts together with medics David Ohnona and Tzemach Elias.

“We were told that during the siren she tried to quickly climb down from the bed to reach a protected space and stumbled," the medics said. “She had no pulse and was not breathing. We performed advanced resuscitation, including administering two electric shocks from a defibrillator. Miraculously, after tremendous efforts, her heart started beating again."

After initial stabilization at the scene, the girl was evacuated by a mobile intensive care unit to Ziv Medical Center in the city. She is currently unconscious and on a ventilator. At this stage, her condition is defined as serious but stable, and she is undergoing a series of tests in the trauma room.