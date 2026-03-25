An IDF reserve soldier was severely injured on Wednesday as a result of a rocket fire toward IDF troops in Lebanon.

The IDF stated that the soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. In the same incident, a reserve battalion commander and another reservist were lightly wounded and evacuated to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that shortly after several rockets were launched toward Haifa and the Krayot area in Israel, it struck and dismantled the launcher that was located in Lebanon, in the area from which the launches originated.