Without prior warning, sirens were activated early Thursday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m. in central Israel and the Sharon region. The sirens were triggered by rocket fire from the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon toward the area.

A total of six rockets were launched, all of which were successfully intercepted.

Magen David Adom said that teams were dispatched to several locations where reports were received. Shrapnel from interceptions was found in two locations, but no injured people were located at either location.

MDA teams provided medical treatment to a 68-year-old woman who was injured while rushing to shelter. She was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in moderate condition.

In addition, MDA teams treated and evacuated two people with light injuries to Beilinson Hospital after a car accident during the siren in Petah Tikva, in which a vehicle collided with parked cars.

On Tuesday morning, sirens were heard in central Israel following missile fire from Iran.

Residents in Tel Aviv reported four impact sites. In one location, a building sustained a direct hit , while additional buildings were damaged by heavy shrapnel. Several cars caught fire. Four people were lightly injured and treated by MDA teams.

Fires broke out in Rosh Ha’ayin and Netanya due to falling interception debris. Firefighting crews extinguished them.

According to assessments, the missile fired in the barrage carried a cluster warhead - apparently containing three to four 100-kilogram bombs that dispersed upon impact.