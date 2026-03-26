Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that it is suspending all its flights to and from Israel until September 4.

According to the US airline, the decision was made after closely monitoring conditions in the region and continues to place the highest priority on the safety of its passengers and employees.

The company also stated that the planned launch of its new Boston-Tel Aviv route, originally scheduled for late October, has been postponed until further notice.

Delta added that customers whose flights have been canceled are being offered flexible options, including full refunds for tickets to or from Tel Aviv up to September 5.