Dutch airline KLM on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of its flights between Amsterdam and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv beginning March 1 and continuing until further notice.

The move comes amid rising tensions with Iran and the possibility of military conflict, although the airline did not explicitly cite this as the reason for its decision.

“KLM continuously adapts its global network based on market demand and operational circumstances," the airline said in a statement. “At this time, it is not commercially or operationally feasible for KLM to operate flights to Tel Aviv."

“KLM will continue to monitor developments and will reassess the decision depending on circumstances," the statement added.

The airline said affected passengers are being notified personally and will be offered options to rebook their flights or receive a refund.

KLM resumed its flights to Israel, which had been suspended due to previous tensions, as of the end of September. That announcement came as foreign airlines were gradually resuming their services to Israel following the end of the previous hostilities with Iran.