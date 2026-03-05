An El Al aircraft that was about a minute from landing was forced to climb back to altitude this morning after a missile was launched from Iran on Thursday morning.

A total of 17 flights are expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport Thursday, with preparations already underway to increase the number of flights starting tomorrow. The goal is to double the number of flights in order to bring as many Israelis as possible back home.

Channel 12 News reported that beginning Sunday, departures from Israel abroad will operate under a special framework: one flight per hour, with only 50 passengers allowed on each aircraft. Passengers will not be allowed to check baggage, will be required to complete early check-in, and must arrive at Ben Gurion Airport an hour and a half before departure.

The report added that escorts will not be permitted to enter the terminal, and outgoing flights will operate based on aircraft arriving as part of the rescue flight operation.

Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi said at a press conference that the system is prepared to handle between 8,000 and 9,000 passengers per business day. According to his assessment, under the current format it will be possible to return all Israelis who wish to come back home within seven to ten days.