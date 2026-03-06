Israel Katz, the Defense Minister, held a situational assessment Friday morning in the command bunker at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, with the participation of Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai and other senior defense officials.

Among those attending the discussion were Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram, IDF Intelligence Directorate head Shlomi Binder, Operations Directorate chief Itzik Cohen, Planning Directorate chief Hedi Zilberman, and the Defense Minister’s military secretary Guy Markizano, along with other senior officials.

At the end of the assessment, Katz addressed the fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the IDF’s activity in the Dahiya area of Beirut.

“We are continuing the campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon with strikes in Dahiya in Beirut. The move to evacuate residents from the villages of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River is extremely important," he said.

Katz stressed the importance of security for residents of northern Israel. “The most important thing, and the message I want to convey now, is to ensure and guarantee the safety and security of the residents of the north, both in reality and in their sense of security."

“There is a test here right now. I do not want to see any of these residents forced, or thinking they must, leave the north," he added.

He continued, “Residents of the State of Israel do not move from their homes, their land, and their communities. The test is to provide security to the residents of the north."

Katz said the IDF has expanded its activity inside enemy territory. “The IDF has reinforced the line of contact. The concept that we defend the communities and the border from inside enemy territory is clear even within Lebanon."

According to him, “There were five points; now these positions have expanded significantly. In addition, the forces are pushing forward so the soldiers and the army will serve as the shield for the communities against direct anti-tank fire."

Concluding his remarks, Katz said, “This is very important and it is our test in these days. This is what Hezbollah would like to see-residents abandoning their homes. Therefore, it is extremely important that we provide and project security to the residents of the north. That is the army’s role-to defend the citizens-and we will do so until Hezbollah is defeated one way or another."