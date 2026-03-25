Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued orders yesterday (Tuesday) that as much of Iran's arms industry as possible should be destroyed within 48 hours in response to US President Donald Trump's announcements on talks with Iran to end the war, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu issued the order after he had received a copy of the Americans' 15-point plan for the war's end.

On Monday, Netanyahu responded to Trump's statements on the talks with Iranian officials by stating that Israel would continue to defend its interests even if the United States no matter the circumstance.

“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump. He believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to achieve the objectives of the war through an agreement that will preserve our vital interests," Netanyahu said.

He added, “At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon, dismantling the missile and nuclear program piece by piece, and continuing to deal severe blows to Hezbollah."

“Just a few days ago, we eliminated two more nuclear scientists, and more actions are forthcoming. We will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances," the Prime Minister concluded.

Earlier today, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has rejected the 15-point plan and that Tehran has returned to insisting on baseline conditions that Washington had previously rejected outright, even before the outbreak of the war.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s emergency command, mocked Trump’s efforts overnight, saying the U.S. president is “negotiating with himself."