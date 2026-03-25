Despite the heavy blows it has sustained, Iran signaled this morning (Wednesday) that it rejects the “15-point plan" proposed by the U.S. administration as a basis for ending the war.

According to reports by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, Tehran has returned to insisting on baseline conditions that Washington had previously rejected outright, even before the outbreak of the war.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s emergency command, mocked Trump’s efforts overnight, saying the U.S. president is “negotiating with himself."

Iran’s updated list of demands includes: economic sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz-practical control and the ability to levy charges on passing ships similar to the Suez Canal; a U.S. and Israeli commitment that the war will not be resumed in the future; a demand to halt Israeli strikes against Hezbollah; full removal of sanctions while maintaining its ballistic missile program without restrictions; and compensation for war damages and Iran’s energy losses.

In the West, it is estimated that the hardening of positions stems from the de facto takeover of decision-making centers by hardline elements within the Revolutionary Guards.

Amid the absence of any sign of life from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, it appears that Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and the new head of the National Security Council, Mohammad-Bagher Zolqadr, are effectively running the country.

Alongside diplomatic efforts and talk of a possible summit in Pakistan, the United States is taking no chances and continues to reinforce its forces.

According to reports, the Pentagon is preparing far-reaching military options, including taking control of Kharg Island-Iran’s critical oil export hub-if the ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz is not met within five days.