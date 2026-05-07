The president of the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court, Judge Menachem Mizrahi, on Thursday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to submit his full and updated medical file for the court’s review.

The decision was made as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Netanyahu against journalist Uri Misgav and protest activist attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak, after the two raised claims regarding the Prime Minister’s health condition.

Judge Mizrahi clarified that at this stage, the file would initially be submitted in a sealed and secured envelope for his eyes only, but stressed that it must include a specific reference and original document indicating the exact date on which Netanyahu’s prostate cancer was discovered.

To ensure the reliability of the information, the judge imposed strict conditions for the submission of the records: the file must be accompanied by a letter from Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, and the doctor is also required to certify with his signature that this is the most up-to-date file reflecting the plaintiff’s full medical condition.

Particular emphasis was placed on submitting the original medical document from the time of the diagnosis.