The Israeli government on Tuesday night approved a series of significant budgetary measures totaling about 110 million shekels, aimed at strengthening local authorities and the Israeli home front during the fighting.

The decision, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, focuses on providing a rapid response to communities under fire.

As part of the aid package, about 60 million shekels were allocated to frontline municipalities located within nine kilometers of Israel's northern border.

This budget is intended to strengthen mental resilience, community relief activities, and social support, under a policy designed to allow residents to remain in their homes despite the security tensions.

In addition, the government approved immediate assistance of 50 million shekels for municipalities that have suffered direct missile strikes and were forced to evacuate residents from their homes.

Government officials stressed that this amount is in addition to the standard property tax compensation for structural damage and the funding of hotel accommodations for evacuees.

Netanyahu praised the resilience of northern residents, saying: “The resilience of Israel’s citizens, and particularly the residents of the north, is inspiring. In addition to compensation for businesses and employees, we approved a significant addition for the 'Confrontation Line' (Israel-Lebanon border area -ed.) communities and their residents. I thank my staff and Ministers Smotrich, Elkin, Waserlauf, and Strock who worked together to bring this decision. We will continue to provide assistance in every way to the communities standing firm in this campaign, and we will continue to strike our enemies with strength."

Smotrich added: “The State of Israel is strengthening the home front, strengthening the local authorities, and providing full backing to the citizens. We continue to act quickly, responsibly, and decisively to ensure that on the home front no one is left alone. Residents of Lebanon are evacuating, while Israeli citizens remain in their homes and demonstrate determination and strength."

The decision was adopted in cooperation with Ministers Ze’ev Elkin, Yitzhak Waserlauf, and Orit Strock, and is part of the economic safety net the government is attempting to provide for local authorities facing unusual expenses due to the current situation.