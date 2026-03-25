The Tel Aviv District Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday filed a serious indictment with the juvenile district court against a 14-year-old boy from central Israel.

The teenager is charged with contact with a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy, and urging wrongful testimony, after allegedly carrying out a series of tasks for hostile elements identified with Iran.

According to the indictment, submitted by Attorney Livnat Melamed, the contact began in April 2025 through the Telegram app. The boy responded to a job advertisement and began corresponding with a contact who arranged for him to carry out “missions" in exchange for payment in cryptocurrencies. Although he suspected the contact was linked to Iranian elements, the boy continued his activities.

The tasks he carried out included filming videos near Ichilov Hospital and photographing the Tel Aviv skyline while marking the location of the Kirya military headquarters.

He was also asked to spray graffiti on the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reading: “We are avenging in turn! Children of Ruhollah," and to prepare a video documenting the Foreign Minister’s conduct. The minor said he could not do so because he was in school, but that he could carry out the task during vacation.

In addition, he was asked to rent an apartment near the Kirya in Tel Aviv, and he contacted apartment owners in the area. He also sprayed the graffiti, “We are committed to the covenant," on vehicles and buildings across Tel Aviv.

In return for his activities, the boy opened four digital wallets into which a total of more than $1,170 was transferred.

After being arrested and questioned, the teenager allegedly tried to obstruct the legal process by asking a classmate to lie and say that he was the one who transferred the money found in the suspect’s possession.