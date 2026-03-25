Maj. (res.) H., a company commander in the IDF's 5th Brigade, is currently recovering from a second injury he sustained during the war, this time during fighting in southern Lebanon.

H., who has served in the reserves for more than 450 days, has become a symbol of determination and dedication after first being injured in the Gaza Strip when a structure collapsed on him. After undergoing rehabilitation, he returned to active service and was wounded again several days ago by gunfire in Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin visited H. and his wife Rotem at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer) and shared his feelings following the emotional meeting.

“I met an amazing person," Defrin wrote. “He told me about his incredible soldiers, who show up again and again - for more than 450 days already."

He added: “When I asked him and his wife how we could help them, they asked me to help the soldiers in the company and their partners, and they asked for nothing for themselves."

“I want to return to them," H. told Brig. Gen. Defrin. Defrin noted that this statement “tells the incredible and moving story of the people of Israel again and again, reminding us what the true fighting spirit is."

Defrin concluded his remarks by saluting the entire reserve forces and the families of those serving: “From here, on behalf of all of us, I want to embrace and salute the reservists and their families. H. and Rotem - the conversation with you filled me with strength. You are true heroes. The entire nation of Israel owes you so much. What amazing people we have. A generation of lions. It warms the heart to see it every time anew. H., I wish you a full and speedy recovery. I salute you."