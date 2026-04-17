Wounded IDF combat soldier and rehabilitation patient Ari Spitz, who has been selected to light a torch at the upcoming Independence Day ceremony, met on Thursday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The meeting was held in recognition of Spitz’s service and personal story. He was seriously wounded during his military service and has since undergone an inspiring rehabilitation process that has made him a symbol of resilience and recovery for many in Israeli society.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “It is a privilege to meet Israel’s hero Ari Spitz at the Prime Minister’s Office. What a Spitz. Shabbat Shalom."

Spitz, chosen as one of the torch lighters for the Independence Day ceremony, is seen as representing the fighting spirit, determination, and faith of IDF soldiers even after injury. His selection has drawn significant public attention, with many describing him as an inspiring figure, particularly amid the current security situation.

Separately, following the ceasefire, authorities decided to cancel recorded broadcasts of all Memorial Day ceremonies, which will instead be held and aired live. The Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony will also be broadcast live, while a recording from the dress rehearsal will be kept as a precaution.