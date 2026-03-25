In recent days, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck two key naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran.

The targeted sites operated under the command of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and were used by the Iranian regime to develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles, which are capable of rapidly destroying targets at sea and on land.

According to the IDF, "These were significant strikes that caused extensive damage to the cruise missile array and represent another step in deepening the damage done to the regime’s military production infrastructure."