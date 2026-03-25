Iranian representatives have let the Trump administration know that Iran does not want to re-enter negotiations with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and would prefer to engage with Vice President JD Vance, two regional sources told CNN on Tuesday.

The message, which was passed through back channels to the US, signals Iran believes discussions involving Witkoff and Kushner wouldn’t be productive given the deficit of trust following the breakdown of negotiations prior to Israel and the US launching military action.

Vance - in contrast to Witkoff, Kushner and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio - is viewed as more sympathetic to wanting to end the war, the sources said.

“The perception is that Vance would be intent on wrapping up the conflict," one of the sources told CNN.

Though regional players also recognize that it could be risky for Vance to enter into negotiations as it won’t be easy to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Witkoff, in particular remains heavily involved in the portfolio from the US side and the sources said that the Iranians will likely have no option but to engage with whoever the Trump administration sends to negotiate.

Last week, it was reported that a direct communications channel between Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had been reactivated, though Araghchi denied the claim.

Witkoff recently revealed that, during his talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal, the Iranians boasted of their ability to make 11 nuclear bombs.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Witkoff also stated that it was clear during the talks that the Iranians were not interested in reaching a deal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said all the key members of his diplomatic team were involved in negotiations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that it’s Trump’s call who negotiates for the US.

“President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States. As the President stated today, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr. Kushner will all be involved," Leavitt said.

For now, a meeting between the US and Iran later this week in Islamabad remains a possibility but even those advocating for it to take place are skeptical that it will actually happen, sources said.

A separate report in Axios, meanwhile, said that Iranian officials have told the countries trying to mediate peace talks with the US that they have now been tricked twice by Trump and "we don't want to be fooled again." The report cited a source with direct knowledge of those discussions.