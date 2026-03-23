Dozens gathered on Monday to pay final respects to Ofer Moskowitz, who was mistakenly killed on Sunday by IDF artillery fire on Kibbutz Misgav Am. The funeral was held in a limited forum due to Home Front Command restrictions.

Ofer's daughter eulogized him: "Dad, I loved you so much, and even if I didn't show it too much, I admire you."

His brother, Ron, bid him farewell. "He played with fate. During the Second Lebanon War, I called him from London and said, 'What's up? Where are you?' He answered, 'Stop, stop a second, they're shooting at me, yeah?' Just like that, nonchalantly. Ten minutes later, he called me up and told me that they shot an RPG at him, as if it didn't matter to him."

His brother added, "Ofer was a larger-than-life performer, because Ofer's entire life was one performance. He always saw himself in a show, a comedy, not a melodrama."

"Last Thursday, a circumcision ceremony was held for his second grandson. You cast the role of godfather on me, and he came to me last, so that I could bless him. And what did he ask for? Health. And I asked for an increase in longevity, and I failed, Ofer, I failed. I was unable to keep you alive."