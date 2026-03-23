An Israeli official estimated this evening (Monday) that the US has marked April 9 as the target date for ending the war against Iran.

According to the official, this leaves a three-week window for negotiations with Iran, set to begin as early as this week and to take place in Pakistan.

Earlier, President Trump announced what he described as a significant breakthrough in contacts between Washington and Tehran.

In a post and a later formal statement, the president said the sides had reached understandings on 15 key points toward a historic agreement that could be signed in the coming days.

Following what he called “strong and productive talks," Trump instructed the US Department of Defense to delay by five days a planned strike on power stations and energy infrastructure in Iran-an ultimatum that had been set to expire today. “This time Iran wants to do business seriously," Trump said. “We have destroyed everything that could be destroyed, including the leadership, and now they are getting another opportunity to stop the threats."

Despite Trump’s optimism-he said that “Israel will be very pleased with the result"-a senior Israeli official admitted that officials in Jerusalem were surprised by reports of the rapid progress.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said a critical phone call scheduled for later today will determine whether the talks advance to a face-to-face meeting, possibly במסגרת a summit in Pakistan where the U.S. would be represented by Vice President J. D. Vance.