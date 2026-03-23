The Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police announced this afternoon (Monday) that they have located and arrested a 33-year-old woman from Modi’in Illit, suspected of attacking a 10-year-old boy in Bnei Brak and cutting off his sidelocks (payot) with scissors she pulled from her bag.

The investigation began after the boy’s parents filed a complaint and following footage that circulated on social media, sparking widespread public outrage.

According to the family, the boy was playing ball with his friends in the street when the ball rolled and knocked over a trash can near the woman. Although the ball did not hit her, she reacted with extreme violence: she approached the stunned boy, drew the scissors from her bag, and cut off his sidelocks in front of his friends.

The boy fled the scene crying, clutching the hair that had been cut, and arrived home in a state of shock and distress. Family members described the incident as traumatic, affecting the child not only physically but also emotionally and religiously.

The suspect was brought in for questioning at the police station on charges of assault and religious insult.