While Israel focuses on threats from Iran and the northern front, Hamas is quietly reconstructing its infrastructure and strengthening control over Gaza, according to security experts. Footage and intelligence reveal convoys guarded by armed operatives, tunnels being refurbished, and the organization reestablishing itself economically-raising concerns among residents near the Gaza border that warnings of Hamas’s collapse have been premature.

Raphael Hayon, who operates an independent intelligence center from his home in Netivot, says he identified signs of distress and preparations for raids even before the October ceasefire. In an interview with Alon Sharvit on Kan News, Hayon warns that Hamas is undergoing a rapid reconstruction process.

He cites recent videos showing convoys of trucks entering Gaza, guarded by armed Hamas operatives. The footage illustrates Hamas’s full control over civilian areas up to the “yellow line," with personnel carrying light weapons and RPGs directing movement and setting the agenda on Gaza’s streets.

Col. (res.) Alon Evyatar, an expert on the Palestinian arena and terrorism, emphasizes that Hamas’s message, to Israel and the local population, is clear: the terrorist organization still considers itself "the homeowner." According to Evyatar, Hamas exploits Israel’s focus on distant fronts to resume functioning as both police and sovereign.

Despite significant damage to its infrastructure, Hamas is establishing new economic and organizational systems. Data shows that roughly 4,200 trucks enter Gaza weekly. Hamas charges a 15% fee on each shipment, reducing its dependence on Qatari aid, which had previously been its lifeline.

Hamas also remains Gaza’s largest employer, with tens of thousands of operatives in uniforms and civilian clothing receiving salaries while managing municipal services.

Evyatar warns that Hamas is recruiting new operatives, refurbishing tunnels, and smuggling weapons, including drones, while constantly seeking to target IDF forces along defense lines.

Among residents of Gaza-adjacent communities like Netiv HaAsara and Kfar Aza, concern is widespread. Many watch videos from across the border and feel that official promises of “Hamas’s collapse" do not reflect the reality they see.

Residents report growing distrust in official sources and are independently monitoring events beyond the fence. While younger residents express determination to return and rebuild their communities, the older generation is divided and fears that without full military freedom of action for the IDF inside Gaza, the situation a year from now could be even more dangerous.