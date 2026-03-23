Arkia Airlines has criticized the new plan announced yesterday, calling it an effective closure of Israeli airspace.

The Ministry of Transport recently limited departures from Ben Gurion Airport to 50 passengers per flight and restricted operations to one departure per hour. Arkia said it will continue operating scheduled flights today, including the direct New York flight at 13:15, but added that regular aviation activity is no longer feasible under the current rules.

To maintain service for its passengers, Arkia plans to shift most operations to Aqaba and Taba airports, operating flights to New York, Bangkok, and Hanoi at full capacity from there. The airline will maintain minimal operations from Ben Gurion, including flights to Larnaca and Athens, mainly for humanitarian purposes.

Arkia emphasized that it will not choose between passengers who have already purchased tickets, calling such a situation unfeasible and inconsistent with company values.