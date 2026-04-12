Michal Shriki, a 24-year-old from Beitar Illit, passed away several days ago in the United States after a serious illness.

Her husband, Yosef Haim Shriki, accompanied her body on a flight back to Israel. However, upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, he was detained by military authorities on suspicion of draft evasion.

Following the intervention of attorney Shlomo Hadad, Shriki was released, but was required to report to military authorities immediately after the conclusion of the shiva (week-long initial mourning period).

Shriki had been in the United States in recent months for his wife's medical treatment. Many had prayed for her recovery, but she passed away on the seventh day of Passover.

The funeral took place Saturday night at Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem, where she was laid to rest next to her grandmother.