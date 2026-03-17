The Israel Airports Authority sent a letter today (Tuesday) to Israeli airline companies, authorizing them to increase passenger capacity on narrow-body aircraft starting tomorrow.

Under the new guidelines, instead of 100 passengers, up to 120 passengers may now be flown on each such flight. The goal is to complete the return of the last Israelis still stranded in Bangkok by the end of the week.

President Isaac Herzog visited Ben Gurion International Airport yesterday, accompanied by the chairman of the Israel Airports Authority, Major General (res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal, the authority’s CEO Sharon Kedmi, and El Al’s CEO, Levy Halevi.

At the conclusion of the visit, the president greeted the passengers who had just returned on El Al’s rescue flight and warmly welcomed them home.

“We are very proud of the Israel Airports Authority and of all the activity taking place at Israel’s airport terminals. This is an especially challenging time, and I want to emphasize the civilian aspect-the return of Israelis home. Here is Israel’s main gateway, the place where Israeli citizens enter and exit, the gateway through which they come home."

The president added, “This is an inspiring phenomenon-people want to come home, to enter Israel, and to bear the burden together, even amid shelling, sirens, shelters, reinforced rooms, and many threats. And yet, we overcome the challenges and succeed in doing so in an extraordinary way."