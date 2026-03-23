לוחמי החשמונאים בלבנון דובר צה"ל

For the first time since the brigade's establishment, soldiers of the IDF's Hashmonaim Brigade have been operating in southern Lebanon.

The troops, serving under the command of the Baram Formation (300th Brigade), began carrying out targeted raids several weeks ago, operating in several areas as part of the IDF’s forward defensive effort along the northern front.

The Hashmonaim Brigade, established as a framework for haredi young men seeking to combine meaningful combat service with maintaining a religious lifestyle, has already carried out extensive operational activity in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and even in Syria.

Now, for the first time, they are taking an active part in the maneuvering operations and complex raids inside Lebanese territory.

Alongside the operational activity at the front, the brigade also marked another milestone: On Sunday, the first cycle of the brigade’s officers’ course opened at the brigade’s training base. The course aims to develop the next generation of commanders from among the haredi soldiers who have risen through the ranks.

Hashmonaim Brigade commander Col. S., commented on the historic activity, saying: "The Hashmonaim Brigade will continue to operate bravely in any arena where it is needed. Alongside the operational activity, we will continue training the next generation of haredi commanders who will continue to lead the brigade forward. This is another milestone for the brigade, which will continue operating on the front lines while preserving the haredi lifestyle of its soldiers."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל